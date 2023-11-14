Winning $1M Illinois Lottery ticket sold for Nov. 13 Powerball drawing

An Illinois Lottery player won $1 million in Monday night's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Love's Travel Stop in Rochelle, which is located at 400 Steward Rd. The lucky player matched all five numbers, which were: 24-33-35-37-42.

"Oh wow - how exciting!" Wade Embree, manager at Love’s Travel Stop in Rochelle, said in a statement. "While I don’t know who the winner is, it would be so nice if it’s one of our regular customers who lives in town. Any day now, I’m hoping one of them will walk through the door and tell us ‘I’m a millionaire!’"

For selling the winning ticket, Love's will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount – so $10,000.

"I’m sure we will put that bonus to good use, making some updates and improvements to our store," Embree said.

This year alone, eight Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more playing Powerball. As for Monday night's drawing, 13,000 winning tickets were purchased by Illinois Lottery players.

"Rochelle isn’t a huge town, we have a population of just over 9,000," said Embree. "Since we opened, residents here have done a fantastic job supporting our store. We are grateful to be located in such a kind and caring community."

The Illinois Lottery urges all winners to write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. They have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, and the jackpot is now an estimated $255 million.

More information can be found at IllinoisLottery.com.