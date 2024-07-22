Expand / Collapse search

Pair of winning lottery tickets sold in Indiana

By Fox 32 News
Published  July 22, 2024 10:57am CDT
Indiana
FOX 32 Chicago

Two winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Indiana last week.

The tickets were purchased ahead of last Wednesday's drawing where the winning Powerball numbers were  24-27-32-47-66 with a Powerball of 26. 

The winning tickets were bought at:

  • Virk's Liquors #8 at 501 State St., in LaPorte
  • Phil's One Stop #21 at 3411 Lower Huntington Road in Fort Wayne

Lottery players can check their tickets through the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Winners are advised to keep their ticket in a safe place, contact a financial adviser and reach out to the Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for information on how to claim their prize.