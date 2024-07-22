Pair of winning lottery tickets sold in Indiana
Two winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Indiana last week.
The tickets were purchased ahead of last Wednesday's drawing where the winning Powerball numbers were 24-27-32-47-66 with a Powerball of 26.
The winning tickets were bought at:
- Virk's Liquors #8 at 501 State St., in LaPorte
- Phil's One Stop #21 at 3411 Lower Huntington Road in Fort Wayne
Lottery players can check their tickets through the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.
Winners are advised to keep their ticket in a safe place, contact a financial adviser and reach out to the Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for information on how to claim their prize.