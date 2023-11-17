Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago

One Illinois Lottery player is waking up a millionaire after winning the $2 million top prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The winning Stacks of Cash lottery ticket was purchased at a BP gas station located at 2357 W. Fullerton Ave., in the Bucktown neighborhood.

"This is so exciting – it’s unbelievable," said Prakash Raval, gas station manager. "I want to know who the winner is – I hope it’s one of our regular customers who I’ve known for years. I’ve been telling every customer who comes in that someone just won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket here. They can’t believe it, either!"

The BP gas station will also receive a selling bonus of $20,000 due to the lucky winner.

According to the Illinois Lottery, almost 1.5 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold in the state this month, totaling over $32 million in prizes.

The winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.