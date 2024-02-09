Winter Realms in Lake Geneva closes early due to warm weather

Winter Realms, formerly known as Ice Castles, closed its doors for the 2024 season on Thursday due to unusually warm winter temperatures.

Located in Lake Geneva, this winter attraction experienced a delayed opening this year due to unseasonable weather conditions.

Opening its gates on Jan. 26, Winter Realms had a shorter operational period than anticipated. Despite this setback, thousands of visitors managed to enjoy the icy marvels including igloos, ice sculptures and sleigh rides during the two-week span.

CEO Kyle Standifird expressed pride in the team's perseverance despite the challenges posed by Mother Nature this year.

"We hoped to stay open longer with our new event Winter Realms. We are taking our learnings from this season as we plan for 2025," Standifird said.

Apart from the Lake Geneva location, Winter Realms operates in Lake George, New York, while Ice Castles has additional locations in Utah, Colorado, Minnesota and New Hampshire.