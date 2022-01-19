Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Thursday night

It will feel like below zero across the area starting Wednesday night, and some could see snow.

In Michigan City, the waves were really starting to pick up along the lakefront in the late afternoon, and there was heavy cloud coverage.

Washington Park — which is home to the Michigan City lighthouse — had attracted some onlookers.

Fox 32 saw quite a few cars pulling in, with drivers stopping to photograph the lake before heading out.

It was extremely windy in the area.

Wind chills were expected to drop into the single digits come nighttime.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.

If you are going out, take it slow, as there could be reduced visibility in some areas due to the snow the area is anticipating.