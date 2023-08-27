Winthrop Harbor Fire Department rescues woman from struggling boat

article

A woman was rescued from a boat that was taking on water on Lake Michigan near Winthrop Harbor on Sunday.

The Winthrop Harbor Fire Department said the boat was along the breakwater outside the North Point Marina. The water was too rough for the rescue boat to get close, so a rescue swimmer went to the boater.

A second floatation suit was tossed to the boat so that the woman could put it on.

Winthrop Harbor said a tow boat eventually arrived and the woman, rescuer and boat were all brought to shore safely.