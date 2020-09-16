Winthrop Harbor issues boil order

North suburban Winthrop Harbor announced a boil order Wednesday due to a loss of water pressure.

The order, which took effect 2 p.m. Wednesday, affects the area of Shields Avenue, the 600 to 800 block of Russell Avenue and 9th Street between Monroe

Avenue and Ellis Avenue, the village said in a statement.

The order was issued after water from the Lake County Public Water District went below 20 psi, the village said. State law requires all public water suppliers to issue a boil order under such circumstances.

The boil order stays in effect until water test samples are received and approved.

Guidelines for the boil order are posted to the village’s website at whpd.org.