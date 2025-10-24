Wisconsin child sex assault suspect arrested in Blue Island

article

The Brief A 60-year-old man wanted in Wisconsin for first-degree child sexual assault was arrested in Blue Island earlier this month. Investigators tracked Michael Blackwell to the area after learning he had fled Milwaukee and was using Metra trains around Chicago. He was taken into custody without incident and remains in Cook County Jail on additional local charges.



A 60-year-old man wanted in Wisconsin for child sexual assault was arrested in Blue Island earlier this month, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Michael Blackwell was taken into custody on Oct. 10 by the Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, officials said Friday.

Investigators in Wisconsin had notified the task force a week earlier that Blackwell, who was wanted in Milwaukee on a first-degree child sexual assault warrant, had fled the state and might be in the Chicago area.

Officers learned Blackwell may have been staying at a home in the 6200 block of South Fairfield Avenue in Chicago and often used Metra trains to travel to Blue Island and Evergreen Park. After conducting surveillance at the Chicago residence, officers searched near the Blue Island Metra stop and found a man matching his description at a park in the 12300 block of Western Avenue.

Authorities confirmed the man’s identity as Blackwell and arrested him without incident. In addition to the Wisconsin warrant, Blackwell also had an active Cook County warrant for failure to appear in an obstructing identification case.

He remains in custody at the Cook County Jail.