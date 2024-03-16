Illinois police shooting in Wisconsin, suspect dead

article

An Illinois police officer fatally shot a suspect in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, March 16 – one of two officer-involved shootings involving the same suspect.

Authorities said the first shooting happened on Illinois Route 251, just south of the Wisconsin border, during a traffic stop of a carjacking suspect around 9:10 a.m.

The suspect fled police, and a pursuit made its way into Beloit. There, an officer with the Roscoe, Illinois Police Department ultimately rammed the fleeing vehicle and fired their weapon.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and later died. The Roscoe officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

While Beloit officers assisted in the chase, the police department said they were not involved in the shooting.

Officers with the Beloit and Roscoe police departments were equipped with body-worn cameras.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting that took place in Beloit, while the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting that happened in Illinois.