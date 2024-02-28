Wisconsin man arrested in Indiana after K9 detects drugs during traffic stop

article

A Wisconsin man was arrested this week after a La Porte County Sheriff's K9 alerted deputies to drugs during a traffic stop.

Jonathan L. Millard, 28, of Deforest, Wisconsin has been charged with dealing in marijuana, which is a level five felony.

On Feb. 23, a traffic stop was conducted on Interstate 94 near mile marker 35 for a vehicle that Millard was operating after it was observed committing a series of traffic infractions, including following too closely and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Jonathan Millard

During the traffic stop, deputies became concerned that criminal activity was afoot and K9 Bosco performed a free-air sniff around the outside of the vehicle, the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said.

Bosco provided a positive alert on the vehicle for the odor of narcotics, leading deputies to search the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, deputies found narcotics and arrested Millard.

The sheriff's office did not release when Millard would be in court next.