Wisconsin man sexually assaulted girl, 15, he drove to meet in Bolingbrook: police

The Brief A Wisconsin man allegedly traveled to Bolingbrook to meet a 15-year-old girl and assaulted her, according to police. Irvin Ivan Saucedo-Guardado, 20, was subsequently caught and charged with traveling to meet a child, grooming, and criminal sexual abuse.



A Wisconsin man allegedly traveled to meet a 15-year-old girl in southwest suburban Bolingbrook on Tuesday and assaulted her, according to police.

Irvin Ivan Saucedo-Guardado, 20, of Racine, Wisconsin, was charged with traveling to meet a child, grooming, and criminal sexual abuse, Bolingbrook police said.

Irvin Ivan Saucedo-Guardado (Bolingbrook Police Department)

What we know:

On Tuesday, Bolingbrook police responded to the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive for a welfare check on the teen girl.

Investigators learned the girl was picked up on Fernwood Drive, allegedly by Saucedo-Guardado, whom the victim knew through social media communications.

The two traveled together by car to the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive where the girl got out of the car after being physically assaulted, police said.

Officers identified the license plate of the car and from witnesses. The information was broadcast on a police radio network.

Police in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, stopped Saucedo-Guardado and took him into custody.

The suspect was later taken back to Illinois and is being held in the Will County Jail.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the condition the teen victim was in.