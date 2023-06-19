Wisconsin woman arrested for prostitution at Chicago-area spa: police

A Wisconsin woman was charged with prostitution after allegedly soliciting an undercover police officer for a sex act at a suburban Chicago spa earlier this month.

Police say the incident occurred on June 13, 2023, at ViVi Spa – located 108 Valley Drive in west suburban Elburn.

Police had been receiving reports of suspicious activities at the spa and were monitoring social media posts related to the location.

During the undercover operation, an Elburn police officer entered the spa for a massage and was offered solicitation for a prostitution act, officials said.

As a result, 46-year-old Xia Pingmei of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was taken into custody. She has been charged with one count of Prostitution and was released on a recognizance bond.

Xia Pingmei | Elburn Police Department

Additionally, ViVi Spa has been closed down until further notice after officers at the scene discovered zoning code violations during the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.