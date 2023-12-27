Wisconsin woman charged in string of Christmas crimes

A Wisconsin woman is facing charges in connection with a string of holiday crimes.

Police say Anna Michalkiewicz, 40, is charged with seven felony counts of criminal damage to property, six misdemeanors and obstructing an officer.

She is accused of spray-painting and damaging cars and homes near the Oak View Drive area in Waukesha County.

Chuck Everette has video of one of Michalkiewicz being in his driveway three different times. The damage was extensive and his car had to be towed.

"If I had to estimate, there's probably… over $100K if not $200K worth of damage and she needs to be held accounted for that," Everette said.

Police say Michalkiewicz is also facing two counts of criminal damage to property in the Village of Waukesha.