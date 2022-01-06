'Witch hunt': Lake County sheriff indicted, says charges initiated by 'rival politician'

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving stemming from an incident that occurred last year, according to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

According to the indictment, Crown Point police officers attempted to pull Martinez over after he was observed driving recklessly on Sept. 18, 2021.

The indictment said officers used both lights and sirens and also identified themselves when they ordered him to stop, but Martinez fled.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Martinez said he categorically denied the allegations.

"In this instance, it is important to note that these are not allegations of political corruption," he said.

Martinez went on to say that the allegations were brought on by a "rival politician" and they do not prevent him from performing the duties of his office.

"These allegations do not prevent me, as the elected Lake County Sheriff, from holding office and continuing to perform the duties of the office," Martinez said. "The allegations were initiated by a rival politician who has publicly demonstrated his disdain for me and the work that I do for the people of Lake County. As this matter unfolds, it will come to light that this is nothing more than a political witch hunt."

He did not identify the "rival politician" in his statement.

No further information was immediately available regarding the allegations.

Martinez was appointed sheriff in September 2017.

Read Martinez' full statement below:

