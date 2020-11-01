Witness says man shot by Dolton police was not holding a weapon

The family of a man shot by suburban Chicago police say he suffers from bipolar disorder and depression.

Carterris Doty, 19, was shot by police in Dolton on Saturday night. Dolton police said they were called for a report of a man with a gun, and that they asked him repeatedly to show his hands. They said that Doty reached towards his waist and raised a weapon.

But witness Donnisha Banks, who recorded the incident on video, said that was not how things happened.

"When I started recording, there was no gun in his hand," Banks said. "He was not moving, his back was not against them. His hands were in the air. They were open and empty."

"I want to know why, why so many bullets," said Patrice Eason-Watson, Doty's mother.

Doty was listed in stable condition on Sunday night after undergoing two surgeries.

Advertisement

The police who were involved are on administrative duty as Illinois State Police investigate.

