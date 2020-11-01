Expand / Collapse search

Witness says man shot by Dolton police was not holding a weapon

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Dolton
FOX 32 Chicago

Relatives of Dolton man shot by police want answers

Carterris Doty, 19, was shot on Saturday night. Dolton police said they were called for a report of a man with a gun.

CHICAGO - The family of a man shot by suburban Chicago police say he suffers from bipolar disorder and depression.

Carterris Doty, 19, was shot by police in Dolton on Saturday night. Dolton police said they were called for a report of a man with a gun, and that they asked him repeatedly to show his hands. They said that Doty reached towards his waist and raised a weapon.

But witness Donnisha Banks, who recorded the incident on video, said that was not how things happened.

"When I started recording, there was no gun in his hand," Banks said. "He was not moving, his back was not against them. His hands were in the air. They were open and empty."

"I want to know why, why so many bullets," said Patrice Eason-Watson, Doty's mother.

Doty was listed in stable condition on Sunday night after undergoing two surgeries.

The police who were involved are on administrative duty as Illinois State Police investigate.
 