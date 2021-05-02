Witnesses claim man deliberately ran over group in Chicago after yelling anti-Asian slurs

A man is facing charges in a crash in Chicago that witnesses said was motivated by anti-Asian hate.

The crash happened on Saturday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The victims were sitting on the grass along West Logan near Francisco around 5:15 p.m. when the driver of a red truck roared towards them. One woman was left in critical condition.

Videos and photos of the incident posted to social media Saturday evening appeared to show police officers placing the driver of the truck in custody.

A man in the video can be heard angrily accusing the driver of being racist, but police declined to say how the incident was being investigated.

Block Club Chicago reported witnesses who said the driver had intentionally targeted the woman and others she was with.

"The Asian American Caucus calls on the Chicago Police Department to investigate yesterday's nearly fatal attack, which followed anti-Asian racial slurs, as a hate crime," said MWRD Commissioner Josina Morita, Chair of the Asian American Caucus, in a statement. "Given the significant increase in the numbers and level of violence of anti-Asian attacks in the Chicago area, and across the county, we need leadership from Mayor Lightfoot and immediate action from the Chicago Police Department to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate and protect Asian Americans, and all communities."

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.