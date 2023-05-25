Witnesses sought after police chase, shootout in Kane County ends with K9 officer and suspect dead

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a K9 officer and a suspect were killed following a police chase that began in South Elgin and ended with a crash and shootout in Geneva on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the chain of events began with a carjacking just before 2 p.m. in Aurora. The vehicle was later spotted near Randall Road and Silver Glen in South Elgin. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver reportedly picked up speed.

Kane County deputies then rammed the vehicle, but it failed to stop. The driver eventually crashed in Geneva, where the shootout occurred, not more than 90 minutes after the initial carjacking in Aurora.

The K9 that was killed – named Hudson – was named after an Illinois State Trooper who was killed in the line of duty a few years ago. Hudson had been with the force for about six or seven years, mainly working in narcotics, the sheriff's office said.

"You don’t expect an animal helping out to be shot," one resident said.

The offender's name is not known, however, the sheriff's office said he was a male offender.

Police are asking anyone with information, video, or photos of these events to give them a call. The tipline number is: 331-385-6314.