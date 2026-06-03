Wolf dies at Indiana zoo before separate incident involving staff and other wolves

The Brief A wolf died of natural causes Tuesday night at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City, Indiana, officials said. After the wolf's death, an incident involving other wolves and animal care staff occurred, but officials have not released details about what happened. The zoo remained open Wednesday, though the main wolf exhibit was closed while staff monitored the animals; officials said everyone involved in the incident is in stable condition.



A wolf died at a northwest Indiana zoo Tuesday night, and a separate incident involving other wolves and animal care staff unfolded shortly afterward, prompting a response from emergency personnel.

What we know:

The wolf died of natural causes at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City, according to Michigan City Parks and Recreation officials.

Following the wolf's death, an incident occurred involving other wolves and animal care staff.

Officials said a lemur also passed away Tuesday night due to lung failure.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about what happened or the circumstances surrounding the wolf's death.

It is also unclear whether anyone was injured, though officials said all individuals involved are in stable condition.

What they're saying:

"Zoo staff, emergency responders, veterinary personnel, and supporting agencies responded quickly and professionally to the incident. We are grateful for the coordinated efforts to ensure the safety and care of everyone involved," officials said.

What's next:

Washington Park Zoo is open to the public Wednesday, but the main wolf exhibit remains closed while staff continue monitoring the animals.