Woman, 10-year-old girl shot in West Rogers Park

A 10-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting Sunday in West Rogers Park on the Northwest Side.

They were standing in the hallway of an apartment building at 12:58 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Artesian Avenue when a male fired shots through a door, according to Chicago police.

The child was grazed on her right hand and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said. A 48-year-old woman was shot in both legs and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.