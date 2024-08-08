Woman, 19, critically wounded in Pulaski Park shooting

A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded while driving Wednesday night in Chicago's Pulaski Park neighborhood.

The woman was driving a car with several passengers around 11:30 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 33000 block of West Peterson Avenue, according to police.

She was shot several times throughout her body and was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital. She was later transferred to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said there was no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.