Woman, 19, shot in eye on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting early Friday on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.
What we know:
Officers were patrolling around 12:48 a.m. when they heard gunfire and responded to the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue. At the scene, they found the woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her eye and another to her calf.
The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition, police said.
Police said no arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.