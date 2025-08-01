Woman, 19, shot in eye on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 19-year-old woman was shot early Friday on the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue. Police found her unresponsive with gunshot wounds to her right eye and calf after hearing shots nearby. She was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition; no arrests have been made as Area Two detectives investigate.



A 19-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting early Friday on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were patrolling around 12:48 a.m. when they heard gunfire and responded to the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue. At the scene, they found the woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her eye and another to her calf.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Police said no arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.