Woman, 19, shot riding bike near DuSable Harbor

A 19-year-old woman was shot and wounded while riding her bike Monday night near Chicago's DuSable Harbor.

The woman was riding her bicycle just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Breakwater Access when a person shouted at her, pulled out a gun and fired, police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Advertisement

She is one of at least 46 people shot across the city during Memorial Day weekend.