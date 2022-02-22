Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, LaSalle County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:36 PM CST, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:57 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Newton County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Woman, 19, shot to death in Park City apartment

Woman, 19, shot to death in Park City apartment

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Lake County
Sun-Times Media Wire

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A 19-year-old woman was shot to death in an apartment in Park City Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found the woman shot inside her apartment about 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Sharon Avenue, Park City Police said.

She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She hasn’t been identified.

Park City police is investigating.