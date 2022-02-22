Woman, 19, shot to death in Park City apartment

A 19-year-old woman was shot to death in an apartment in Park City Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found the woman shot inside her apartment about 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Sharon Avenue, Park City Police said.

She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She hasn’t been identified.

Park City police is investigating.