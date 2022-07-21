Woman, 19, shot while riding in car in Little Village

A woman was shot while riding in a car early Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was in the passenger seat of a vehicle around 12:49 a.m. when a white Dodge Charger pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Avenue, police said.

She was shot once in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.