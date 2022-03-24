Woman, 19, shot while taking out the trash on Chicago's West Side

A 19-year-old woman was shot Thursday on Chicago's West Side, according to police.

Chicago police said the woman was taking out the trash in an alley in the 1200 block of north Washtenaw – Humboldt Park – just after 3 a.m., when someone fired shots.

The woman was struck in the foot, police said.

The victim saw the offender, a man, flee the area on foot southbound of her location, according to police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.