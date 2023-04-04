Woman, 19, wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

A 19-year-old woman was shot early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk around 12:25 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a tan-colored SUV started shooting, according to police.

The woman was struck in the arm by the gunfire. She was transported by a friend to Rush University Medical Center and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

A 22-year-old man was shot blocks away in the same neighborhood roughly an hour earlier.