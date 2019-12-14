Woman, 2 children found dead inside Ontario home following officer-involved shooting

article

A woman and two children were found dead inside a home in Ontario Saturday morning following an officer-involved shooting.

Ontario Police say they responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. at a home on the1300 block of E. F Street.

Once officers arrived on scene they began walking towards the house and made contact with an injured man who was behind the screen door. Sgt. Bill Russell with the Ontario Police Department says as the man stepped out of the way an officer-involved shooting occurred with a female inside the house.

Initially police had reported that the female exited the home and immediately exchanged gunfire with officers, however, during their investigation police now say the suspect fired from within the house.

“Initially our thoughts were the officer-involved shooting occurred outside but actually occurred while she was inside and we were outside the house,” Sgt. Russell stated.

A standoff quickly unfolded as officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect inside the house. Surrounding homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Hours later officers made entry into the house and discovered the female suspect and two juveniles dead inside.

Officers believe the two children died from an incident that happened prior to their arrival. However, they are not certain on the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death.

“We are not sure if our gunfire is what killed the female or if she killed herself,” added Sgt. Russell.

The male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police department has confirmed the suspect was a probation officer with San Bernardino County.

This is a developing story

