Woman, 20, critically wounded in South Side shooting

Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards that left a young woman critically hurt Sunday morning.

A 20-year-old woman was getting into a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Justine Street at 1:40 a.m. when she was shot.

Police say an unknown male fired the shots.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center by paramedics. She was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.