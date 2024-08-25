Expand / Collapse search
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 25, 2024 7:48am CDT
Cabrini Green
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot to death in Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said the victim was outside in the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue around 4:26 a.m. when someone ran up and began shooting at her. 

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating. 