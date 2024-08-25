Woman, 20, fatally shot in Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot to death in Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police said the victim was outside in the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue around 4:26 a.m. when someone ran up and began shooting at her.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.