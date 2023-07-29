Woman, 20, shot in chest during argument in Englewood

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Englewood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was arguing with a known offender in the 7100 block of South Princeton Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The offender pulled a handgun and fired shots striking the victim in the chest and back.

The victim self-transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.