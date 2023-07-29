Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 20, shot in chest during argument in Englewood

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Englewood Saturday morning. 

Police say the victim was arguing with a known offender in the 7100 block of South Princeton Avenue around 3:30 a.m. 

The offender pulled a handgun and fired shots striking the victim in the chest and back. 

The victim self-transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.