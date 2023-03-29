Woman, 20, shot while walking up Rogers Park apartment stairwell

A woman was grazed by gunfire at an apartment building Wednesday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was walking up the stairwell of an apartment building around 1 a.m. when gunfire broke out and she was grazed on the back, police said.

She was treated on the scene by paramedics, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.