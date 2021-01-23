Woman, 21, carjacked at gunpoint in South Chicago

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Friday in South Chicago.

The 21-year-old was waiting for her father about 9:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Escanaba Avenue when a male walked up and tapped a gun on her window, ordering her to get out, Chicago police said.

The woman complied and the male drove off in her 2013 Toyota Highlander, police said.

RELATED: CPD: Teens beiing arrested for armed carjackings in Chicago, suburbs

No injuries were reported, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Earlier Friday, a private security firm announced they would be stationing guards at gas stations throughout the South Side to combat the rash in carjackings. The Chicago Police Department vowed in a press conference Thursday that they would get the surge under control.

Carjackings in the Chicago area have been on a steady rise since last year, when the number of carjackings within city limits more than doubled compared to 2019. So far in 2021, there have been at least 144 carjackings reported throughout the city.