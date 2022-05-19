Woman, 21, found shot to death in Chicago home
CHICAGO - A woman was found shot dead Wednesday night in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.
The 21-year-old was found around 10 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the basement bathroom of a residence in the 200 block of West 105th Street, police said.
She has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
Advertisement
Additional information was not immediately available.