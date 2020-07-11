Woman, 21, missing from Washington Park: police

article

A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing from Washington Park on the South Side.

Chrishona Bradley was last seen about 1: 20 a.m. Saturday on 63rd Street between Halsted Street and Ashland Avenue, near the CTA Greenline, and is missing from the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Bradley, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and blonde braids and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a white body suit and flip flops with rhinestones, police said. She also has a scar over her left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.