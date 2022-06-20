Woman, 21, struck by car while crossing street in the South Loop

A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing a street in the South Loop.

The 21-year-old was crossing Ida B. Wells Drive around 11:50 p.m. when she was hit by Honda sedan being driven by a 54-year-old man, police said.

She was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.