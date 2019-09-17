Woman, 22, missing from Chicago

article

A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Chantel Rome was last seen Sept. 10 in the 4300 block of West 21st Street, Chicago police said. She was last seen wearing a black Burger King polo shirt, black pants and black shoes. She has short hair and braces.

Rome is 5-foot-1, 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.