Woman, 22, shot on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A woman was shot during an altercation on the South Side. Police say a known offender opened fire, striking her in the leg. She is in good condition as detectives investigate.



A 22-year-old woman was shot early Friday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, where the victim was outside when a man she knew approached her and an argument turned physical.

Police said the man then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the woman twice in the left leg before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.