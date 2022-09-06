Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley

A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.