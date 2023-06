A 23-year-old woman was shot on a sidewalk in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

The victim was in the 900 block of West 32nd Place just before 2 a.m. when an unknown offender approached.

The offender pulled a gun and fired shots at the victim, striking her in the neck.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Area One Detectives are investigating.