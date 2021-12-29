Woman, 24, reported missing for months from Washington Heights

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen in August in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Akirah Thomas, 24, was reported missing Aug. 15 from the area of 100th and Morgan streets, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Thomas suffers from schizophrenia and is bipolar.

She may be driving a 2013 navy Chevy Malibu with an Iowa license plate of GCU 861.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP