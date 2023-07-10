Woman, 24, shot in Gresham

A woman was shot several times Monday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 24-year-old was walking around 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 86th Street when someone walked up and started shooting, according to police.

She was shot in the thigh and lower back, police said. She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition.

The gunman fled westbound. No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.