Woman, 24, shot in the head, killed while in back seat of car on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chatham
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the head and killed while traveling in the back seat of a vehicle on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of East 82nd Street in Chatham.

At about 11:50 p.m., the 24-year-old woman was in the rear seat of a vehicle when she was shot in the head, police said.

When police arrived, they observed the vehicle had been struck multiple times.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver and other passenger of the vehicle were unable to provide additional details of the incident to police.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

 