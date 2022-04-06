Woman, 22, critically injured after debris falls from building in Wicker Park
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after debris from a building fell on her in Wicker Park.
The incident happened at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee.
The woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by falling debris and sustained a laceration to the head, police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
A vehicle was also traveling northbound on Milwaukee Avenue when the debris fell, and it struck the vehicle. The driver was uninjured, authorities said.
FOX 32 has a crew on scene, and will update this story with more details as they become available.
Advertisement
Editor's note: Originally, Chicago Fire said the female victim is 25. It was later confirmed by police that she is 22 years old.