Woman, 25, dies after shot through window of her home: Police

Police are investigating a homicide after a 25-year-old woman was shot while standing in her home on Chicago's South Side Friday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m., police said the woman was in the front room of her Gresham home, located in the 7600 block of South May Street, when an unidentified offender fried multiple rounds through the window, striking her.

The woman was shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.