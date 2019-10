article

A 25-year-old woman has been reported missing from Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Karla Gonzalez was last seen Monday in the 5800 block of South Sawyer Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Gonzalez, who is 5-feet-tall, was wearing a Northface windbreaker, jean leggings, black shoes and was carrying a gold-colored purse, police said.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8380.