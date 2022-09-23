Woman, 25, seriously wounded in Near West Side shooting

A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Friday in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Chicago's Near West Side.

The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when a gunman started shooting in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.