Woman, 25, seriously wounded in Near West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Friday in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Chicago's Near West Side.
The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when a gunman started shooting in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.