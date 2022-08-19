Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

They drove to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the cheek, police said. She was listed in fair condition.

The man was taken into custody.

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic-related.