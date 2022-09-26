Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale

A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in the foot and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.