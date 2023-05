A woman was sideswiped by a CTA bus in the Loop Saturday night.

At about 9:43 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of East Ida B. Wells when she was sideswiped by a CTA bus as it was making a turn.

The woman suffered a minor injury to her left shoulder and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No additional information was made available.