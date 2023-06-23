Woman, 27, shot and critically wounded in Austin

A woman was shot several times and critically wounded Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 27-year-old self-transported to Humboldt Park Health around 11:30 p.m. after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1600 block of North Monitor Avenue, according to police.

She was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives are investigating.